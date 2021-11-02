21,200 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of ACM Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.