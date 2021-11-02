$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the lowest is $2.05. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.47.

AAP opened at $225.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $235.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

