$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.18. The Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of MIDD opened at $186.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.72. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $99.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.14.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.