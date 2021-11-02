1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Head to Head Analysis

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 29.10% 11.25% 1.41% MetroCity Bankshares 41.26% 21.08% 2.45%

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. 1st Source pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. 1st Source is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

1st Source has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Source and MetroCity Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $366.92 million 3.28 $81.44 million $3.17 15.30 MetroCity Bankshares $104.72 million 5.80 $36.39 million $1.41 16.89

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of 1st Source shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1st Source and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

1st Source beats MetroCity Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services. Its portfolio includes construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgages, and consumer and other. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.

