1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of 1st Source worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in 1st Source by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in 1st Source by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 1st Source by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

