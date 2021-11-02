1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Short Interest Update

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. 176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,110. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $254.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.69.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.