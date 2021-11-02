1,863 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after buying an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $147.31 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

