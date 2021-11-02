159,340 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.40% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,428,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

