1,497,524 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,497,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Squarespace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Shares of SQSP opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

