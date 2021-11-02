$149.31 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post sales of $149.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.10 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $118.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $505.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $673.86 million, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $675.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

INDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.47. The stock had a trading volume of 205,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,611. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,886,000 after acquiring an additional 403,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 322,124 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $15,795,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.