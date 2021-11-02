$14.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report sales of $14.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.10 billion and the highest is $16.83 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $9.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $64.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.88 billion to $68.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.61 billion to $77.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 6,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 518,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,423,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.41. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.