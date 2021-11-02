123,780 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 1.22% of Broadscale Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCLE. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SCLE stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.