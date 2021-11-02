12,109 Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMVP. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.84. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,486 shares of company stock valued at $11,330,357 in the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

