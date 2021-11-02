10x Genomics (TXG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXG stock opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,282. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 10x Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.90% of 10x Genomics worth $847,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

