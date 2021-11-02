1,084,600 Shares in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Acquired by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,084,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,694,000. Nocturne Acquisition comprises approximately 2.8% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nocturne Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBTC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,690. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

