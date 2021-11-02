10,500 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $67,319,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.90 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.