10,290 Shares in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Bought by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after buying an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 423,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

SRNE opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

