-$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.19). Galapagos reported earnings per share of ($1.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $8,287,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

