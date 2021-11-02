$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.45. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.44. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,754,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

