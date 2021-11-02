$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $139.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $89.29 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $4,595,778 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

