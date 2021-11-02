$1.21 EPS Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. TFI International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.