$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $889.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

ELAN stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

