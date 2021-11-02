$0.42 EPS Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,883,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.