$0.37 EPS Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.54.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $305.75 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $309.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 244.60 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $93,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

