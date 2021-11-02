$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,214,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 152.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after acquiring an additional 68,398 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

