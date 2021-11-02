-$0.19 EPS Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.25). South Jersey Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 998,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,007. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

