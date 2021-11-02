$0.19 EPS Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Radware reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

RDWR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. 318,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,986. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43. Radware has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Radware in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Radware in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

