-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. 92,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,057. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $280.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 218,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.