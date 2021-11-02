$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

BRDG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. 96,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.