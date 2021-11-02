$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

FLMN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. 392,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,812. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $518.13 million, a P/E ratio of 99.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 506,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

