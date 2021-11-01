Zurn Water Solutions to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

ZWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

