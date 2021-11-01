Zoracles (ZORA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $74,297.00

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $74,297.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for $337.51 or 0.00556859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00069881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,547.48 or 0.99896115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.09 or 0.06944503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zoracles

