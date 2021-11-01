Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Northland Securities

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.95.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $856.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

