ZKSwap (ZKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $83.65 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00078776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00102315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,007.06 or 1.00173662 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.01 or 0.07004797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022793 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

