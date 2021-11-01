Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Lowered by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.05.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $143.91 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

