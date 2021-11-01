ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 55% Higher This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $40.64 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 55% higher against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00220938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00097029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

