ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 33.5% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $68.47 million and approximately $355,158.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00221365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096027 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004482 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

