ZENZO (ZNZ) One Day Volume Tops $223.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. ZENZO has a total market cap of $527,565.74 and approximately $223.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00040737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.56 or 0.00445313 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046663 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

