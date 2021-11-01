Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Tops $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00278430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00105444 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00140307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000121 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002458 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

