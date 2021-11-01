Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $533.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $546.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.02 and a 12-month high of $594.77.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

