Zap One Day Volume Reaches $158,876.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $158,876.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00051056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00222315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00094972 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

