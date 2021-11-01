Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) to “Buy”

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.55.

NYSE:LEV opened at $14.25 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.