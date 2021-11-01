Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.55.

NYSE:LEV opened at $14.25 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

