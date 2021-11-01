Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avient (NYSE:AVNT) to “Hold”

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

AVNT stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.23. 536,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,709. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Avient has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Avient’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Avient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

