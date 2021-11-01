Zacks Investment Research Lowers PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

