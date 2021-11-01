Zacks Investment Research Lowers Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CWST stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.