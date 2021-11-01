Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Strong Sell

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 result suffered from higher litigation expense. Increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Snap remains an overhang. However, revenues grew on a year-over-year basis driven by strong performance across all major products and geographies. Strength in brand advertising as well as accelerating growth in Mobile App Promotion revenues aided growth. Twitter stated that negative impact of Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy change was less than expected in the third quarter and will be modest in the fourth quarter. Growth in ad revenues were driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

NYSE TWTR opened at $53.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,216 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

