Zacks Investment Research Downgrades State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) to Sell

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

STFC stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 20,598 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,040,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 277.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.