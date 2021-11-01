Zacks: Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 1,927,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

