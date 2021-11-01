Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Olin stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. 29,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

