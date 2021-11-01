Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post sales of $197.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Kadant posted sales of $154.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $793.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

